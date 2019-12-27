Friday, December 27, 2019  | 29 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

You have to pay Rs1.56 more now for electricity

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 27, 2019 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
You have to pay Rs1.56 more now for electricity

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority allowed on Thursday power distribution companies, excluding K-Electric, to charge an additional Rs1.56 per unit for electricity.

The price adjustment was made after the monthly fuel price adjustment for October 2019. The increase was allowed as electricity was sold to consumers at a lower price in October, according to the regulator.

The initial increase demanded by discos was Rs1.75 per unit. According to NEPRA’s allotted per unit price of Rs1.56, the companies will now collect an additional Rs14.5 billion from consumers in December.

A petition for the increase has been filed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency and its hearing was held at NEPRA’s headquarters.

Power sectors are just getting 180mmcfd of gas instead of 300mmcfd because of which electricity is produced using furnace oil which is expensive, according to a CPPA official.

“Apart from power plants, attention should also be paid on distribution systems,” said NEPRA’s chairperson. He asked CPPA officials when electricity prices are expected to decrease.

“Electricity prices will increase in the next two to three months as well,” said an official.

The increase, however, is not applicable to K-Electric.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
nepra
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
K-Electric, NEPRA, electricity, power, consumers
 
MOST READ
Pakistan’s first eclipse in 20 years is on Thursday
Pakistan’s first eclipse in 20 years is on Thursday
This six-year-old Lahore child is raising a lion cub
This six-year-old Lahore child is raising a lion cub
Darkest day across Asia: 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse wows...
Darkest day across Asia: ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse wows Pakistan
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
6.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
Benazir Bhutto's last moments, as told by her closest friend
Benazir Bhutto’s last moments, as told by her closest friend
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.