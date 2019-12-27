You have to pay Rs1.56 more now for electricity

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority allowed on Thursday power distribution companies, excluding K-Electric, to charge an additional Rs1.56 per unit for electricity.

The price adjustment was made after the monthly fuel price adjustment for October 2019. The increase was allowed as electricity was sold to consumers at a lower price in October, according to the regulator.

The initial increase demanded by discos was Rs1.75 per unit. According to NEPRA’s allotted per unit price of Rs1.56, the companies will now collect an additional Rs14.5 billion from consumers in December.

A petition for the increase has been filed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency and its hearing was held at NEPRA’s headquarters.

Power sectors are just getting 180mmcfd of gas instead of 300mmcfd because of which electricity is produced using furnace oil which is expensive, according to a CPPA official.

“Apart from power plants, attention should also be paid on distribution systems,” said NEPRA’s chairperson. He asked CPPA officials when electricity prices are expected to decrease.

“Electricity prices will increase in the next two to three months as well,” said an official.

The increase, however, is not applicable to K-Electric.

