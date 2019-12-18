You can now get drugs registered, licensed online

Health ministry plans to go paperless by next year

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan has launched an online portal where anyone can apply for registration of drugs and get pharmaceutical companies licensed.

State Minister for Health Dr. Zafar Mirza explained Wednesday the features DRAP’s website offers on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din.

He said the new system will help in inspecting their visiting teams.

The portal will also offer pharmacovigilance. This is the practice of monitoring the effects of medicines after they have been licensed for use.

Dr Mirza said the practice will ensure that drugs available

in the local market are safe for patients.

The step was taken, Dr Mirza said, under the federal

government’s initiative of Digital Pakistan and good governance. He said the

ministry aims to make DRAP paperless by June, 2020.

“We were working manually due to which we received many

complaints. Sometimes, it took us years to implement certain policies,” he said.

The aim, he said, is to establish a standard of healthcare that remains unhurt with changes in the government.

