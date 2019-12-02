Monday, December 2, 2019  | 4 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
HOME > News

Women among five killed in Kandhkot tribal clash

16 mins ago
Two women were among five people killed in an armed clash between two tribes in Kandhkot city of Sindh’s Kahsmore district, police said Monday.

Members of Lolai and Jagirani tribes opened fire at each other in Foujo Lolai village in the riverine Ghauspur area, according to the police.

As a consequence, five people were killed and two others wounded.

The deceased were identified as Hurmat Khatoon, Baigi Khatoon, Jagan Lolai, Lakhan Lolai and Abdul Quddus.

Bodies of the deceased and wounded persons were shifted to hospital.

Police officials said the long-running dispute between the two tribes has claimed seven lives in the past as well.

The law enforcers were yet to make an arrest and register a case.

kandhkot Murder Sindh
 
