Woman killed as tanker overturns in Karachi’s North Nazimabad

A woman was killed and four others injured after a speeding tanker overturned on Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan early Thursday morning.

The tanker hit a motorcyclist and then rammed into a pavement after it overturned.

The deceased has been identified as Misrah. The body and the injured have been shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The eyewitnesses have said that the accident occurred because the tanker’s brakes weren’t working.

Heavy machinery to remove the tanker reached the site after two hours, the eyewitness remarked.

