Winter holidays: Sindh’s colleges to reopen January 1

Sindh’s colleges will be observing winter vacations from December 20 to December 31.
All colleges, public or private, under the College Education Department will reopen on January 1.
The Sindh education department made this announcement via a notification on December 19.
It is my suggestion regarding vacations of school college based on weather.
It is usually running 2 months summer vacation and 10 days winter vacation. This is good in Sindh province but not good in KPK.
My suggestion please be change vacations in KPK as follows that Jan be winter vacation and from June to 15th July be Summer vacation.
Thanks.