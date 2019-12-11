‘Will set example out of culprits of Lahore hospital violence’

A mob of angry lawyers stormed the Punjab Institute ofCardiology Wednesday morning. They tortured doctors, damaged the equipment andset fire to vehicles.
Three patients died at the hospital as they could not getmedical attention, Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan confirmedat a press conference in Lahore.
Doctors, however, put the figure at 12.
The provincial information minister was invited on SAMAA TVshow 'Nadeem Malik Live' to speak on the matter.
Anchorperson Nadeem Malik stressed the need to devisestandard operating procedures with regard to such incidents of violence againstjudges, litigants and commoners.
Chohan said the entire leadership of Punjab has made a"clear-cut decision" in this regard.
"God willing, we will set an example out of these culprits," the minister said.
