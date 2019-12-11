‘Will set example out of culprits of Lahore hospital violence’

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan says Punjab leadership has made a decision

A mob of angry lawyers stormed the Punjab Institute of

Cardiology Wednesday morning. They tortured doctors, damaged the equipment and

set fire to vehicles.

Three patients died at the hospital as they could not get

medical attention, Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan confirmed

at a press conference in Lahore.

Doctors, however, put the figure at 12.

The provincial information minister was invited on SAMAA TV

show 'Nadeem Malik Live' to speak on the matter.

Anchorperson Nadeem Malik stressed the need to devise

standard operating procedures with regard to such incidents of violence against

judges, litigants and commoners.

Chohan said the entire leadership of Punjab has made a

"clear-cut decision" in this regard.

"God willing, we will set an example out of these culprits," the minister said.

