Will pursue provision of justice promised to Naqeebullah’s father: COAS

2 hours ago
Will pursue provision of justice promised to Naqeebullah’s father: COAS

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa vowed on Monday to pursue the provision of justice promised to Naqeebullah Mehsud’s father, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.

Naqeebullah Mehsud, a native of South Waziristan, was killed in a fake encounter in Karachi in January 2018. His father, Mohammad Khan, passed away at the Combined Military Hospital in Rawalpindi on Monday.

Khan had been suffering from cancer for the last six to seven months. He was fighting a case against former Malir SSP Rao Anwar and his team for their involvement in his son’s murder.

General Bajwa expressed heartfelt grief on the demise of Mohammad Khan, ISPR Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Twitter.

“May Allah bless the departed soul eternal peace in heaven, amen,” he quoted the army chief as saying.

“Efforts to ensure provision of justice as promised to him shall be pursued.”

The fake encounter and the case

Naqeebullah was among the four people killed in a staged encounter in Usman Khaskheli Goth located on the outskirts of Karachi in January 2018.

Anwar, however, had claimed that Naqeebullah was a militant of the Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and Islamic State.

Earlier this year, an anti-terrorism court had declared Naqeebullah and the others accused by Anwar innocent. A report submitted by the inquiry committee had called the cases against Naqeebullah “baseless”.

Anwar and 17 others involved in the crime were arrested. The former Malir SSP was also indicted over the extrajudicial killings.

Anwar as well as a former deputy superintendent of police are currently out on bail. Eight other policemen involved in the incident are in jail while former SHOs Amanullah Marwat and Shoaib Shaikh have been absconding.

'Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief'
General Bajwa's tenure as army chief extended for six months
Woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop booked in FIR
Three passengers have heart attacks on PIA flight to Islamabad
SC suspends notification extending Army chief's tenure
