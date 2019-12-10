Will PTI impose governor’s rule in Sindh?

With voices of dissent being raised from Sindh, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is talking about taking over the province.

Once again the Pakistan Peoples Party is being accused of poor governance in Sindh.

Rumours suggest that many individuals are soon going to shift their loyalties on the political chessboard.

The ones speaking of Article 149 are again threatening with a forward bloc and governor’s rule.

Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi said on Sunday that if circumstances took such a turn that warranted imposition of governor’s rule, then it would be imposed.

He said the federal government could impose governor’s rule in a province for a period of two months. After that, Naqvi said, the government would have to take an approval from both the houses of the parliament.

The PPP has accused the PTI of taking unconstitutional measures in Sindh. Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab says members of the PTI themselves want to get rid of Naqvi.

Some provincial ministers have also previously confirmed that efforts were being made to create a forward bloc in their party.

The ruling PTI in the centre seems to be at loggerheads with the PPP, which governs the Sindh province. A change of government in Sindh is hinted every two or three months.

But is it really going to be imposed? Ali Haider questioned Firdous Shamim Naqvi on his show Awaz.

Naqvi was of the view that problems in Sindh won’t be addressed as long as the PPP is ruling the province.

“There are many ways to end their rule,” he said. The opposition leader said either they could defeat the PPP in the election or go on to hold them accountable by imposing governor’s rule.

He said they have the option of imposing governor’s rule all the time, however, first they want the fake accounts inquiry against Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah to conclude.

Naqvi maintained that there’s a split within the PPP. He declined to specify the numbers but said they were enough for Shah to not secure 85 votes again.

