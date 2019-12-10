Tuesday, December 10, 2019  | 12 Rabiulakhir, 1441
White lion attacks keeper at Karachi zoo

2 hours ago
White lion attacks keeper at Karachi zoo

Kannu Piraditta, who is the keeper of lions, tigers, and chimpanzees at Karachi zoo, was injured after a white lion attacked him from inside the cage on Monday afternoon.

Piraditta was keeping the meat inside the cage of a white lion and lioness when the lion caught hold of his hand and attacked him.

A video of the attack shows the man screaming for his life as the lion grips his hand. Other employees of the zoo stood to watch the show but no one intervened to help him. Eventually, an injured Piraditta was able to free himself from the animal’s grip.

The keeper is currently being treated at a hospital.

The zoo director, however, has held the keeper responsible for the incident.

