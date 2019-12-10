Tuesday, December 10, 2019  | 12 Rabiulakhir, 1441
What routes to take during Rawalpindi’s Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test match

32 mins ago
Photo: Online

Rawalpindi is all ready to host the Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka from December 11 to December 15. The police have even issued a traffic plan to help commuters.

The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Shamsabad will host the first Test starting December 11. The second Test will be played in Karachi.

On Tuesday, the two teams will practice at the stadium before their match.

More than 230 wardens and 4,500 police personnel have been deployed for security. The Stadium Road has been closed for traffic from Ninth Avenue Chowk to the Double Road turn to Murree Road.

The routes will be closed from 6am to 6pm.

The traffic coming from Islamabad’s Rawal Dam will be diverted to Expressway through slip turn. The people will then be diverted towards Dhoke Kala Khan, Khanna Pull, Koral and then Rawalpindi.

People travelling to Islamabad from Rawalpindi will be diverted towards a U-turn near the kidney centre to enter the capital. Those going to Rawalpindi from IJ Principal Road and 9th Avenue Chowk will enter the city using the route from Pindor Chungi Katarian, and Carriage Factory.

The vehicles traveling to Islamabad from Sadiqabad will be directed to Farooq Azam Road as the Ghousia Chowk will be closed for traffic.

Cricket Rawalpindi
 
