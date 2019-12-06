We made up Islamophobic stories: former Infowars employee

Infowars, a far-right American conspiracy site, used to make up stories about the threat of Shariah law within the US, according to a former staff member.

Josh Owens, the former Infowars employee, wrote an article published in the New York Times in which he expressed his regret for helping Alex Jones, the founder of Infowars, spread Islamophobic misinformation.

Owens was a video editor at the website and said he made up lies about Islamberg, a Muslim community near New York City, and accused it of harboring terrorists. He said he was actually told that the people there were kind, generous neighbours but decided to lie in his video instead.

“The information did not meet our expectations, so we made it up, preying on the vulnerable and feeding the prejudices and fears of Jones’s audience,” he wrote. “We ignored certain facts, fabricated others and took situations out of context to fit our narrative.” After this report, Islamophobic headlines began cropping up across the country.

“We ignored certain facts, fabricated others and took situations out of context to fit our narrative, posting headlines like: Drone Investigates Islamic Training Center, Shariah Law Zones Confirmed in America, Infowars Reporters Stalked by Terrorism Task Force, Report: Obama’s Terror Cells in the U.S. and The Rumors Are True: Shariah Law Is Here!”

Owens said he quit soon after the Islamberg assignment. “I thought of the children who lived in Islamberg: how afraid their families must have felt when their communities were threatened and strangers appeared asking questions; how we chose to look past these people as individuals and impose on them more of the same unfair suspicions they already had to endure. And for what? Clickbait headlines, YouTube views?” he wrote.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.