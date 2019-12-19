We know how to defend army’s honour very well: ISPR

Today’s detailed verdict validates the apprehensions we expressed after the initial verdict was announced on December 17, said ISPR chief Major General Asif Ghafoor during a press conference hours after the detailed verdict in the Musharraf treason case was issued.

Today’s verdict, particularly the words used in it, is beyond humanity, religion, civilization and any other values, he said.

The armed forces of Pakistan are an organized institution and we have taken an oath to render our lives for national security, he said. “And we have practically demonstrated this in the last 20 years.”

Pakistan and its forces, with the support of their nation, achieved a goal that no other country in the world or its military could achieve, he added.

Major General Ghafoor said being a key national security institution, they can see the “complete picture” as to how efforts were being made to destabilise Pakistan, both internally and externally.

A few individuals want to provoke us to fight with each other and they are dreaming of defeating Pakistan this way, he said. “God willing, this will not happen. If we are aware of the threat then our response is also in place.”

If we were able to deal with external attacks and internal terrorism, then, God willing, we shall also fight the current designs of enemies of our country, he said.

“We know [how to] defend the country and to defend the honour and dignity of the institution very well,” he warned. But for us, the country comes first and the institution comes after that, he said.

If the country needs sacrifices of the institution and our solidarity, then we won’t let those things get spoilt as per the enemy’s design, he said. And God willing, we will fully defend the honour and dignity of the country as well as that of the institution, he said.

A while ago the army chief held a detailed discussion with the prime minister after the verdict was announced, he said, adding that they discussed in detail how to take this matter forward, keeping in mind the sentiments of the armed forces and patriotic Pakistanis.