Sunday, December 8, 2019  | 10 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Local

Water line bursts near Hub Pumping Station, repairs under way

3 hours ago
It burst after electricity supply was suspended

A water pipeline burst near the Hub Pumping Station on Sunday morning. Karachi Water and Sewerage Board officials are at the scene to repair it. 

KWSB Managing Director Asadullah Khan has said that the 66-inch line burst because power supply was suspended to the pumping station. The sudden water pressure caused the pipe to burst.

Staff and machinery are at the scene and the initial repair work has been started. Khan said they're sending additional staff and machinery to aid in the repair work.

Karachi, Water, kwsb, asadullah khan, hub pumping station
 
