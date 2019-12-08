Water line bursts near Hub Pumping Station, repairs under way

It burst after electricity supply was suspended

KWSB Managing Director Asadullah Khan has said that the 66-inch line burst because power supply was suspended to the pumping station. The sudden water pressure caused the pipe to burst.

Staff and machinery are at the scene and the initial repair work has been started. Khan said they're sending additional staff and machinery to aid in the repair work.

Follow SAMAA English on

Faceboo

k

,

Twitter,

and

Instagram

.