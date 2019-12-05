Watch: Lahore hospital turns into battleground, patient’s family attacks staff

Four staffers were injuredA Lahore public hospital turned into a battleground recently after a patient's family attacked staff members. The attack on staff at the Ghaziabad Hospital also got the medical superintendent of the hospital transferred.The patient's family was caught on CCTV camera beating up staff members in the emergency room reception area. Four hospital staffers were injured in the attack.The staff members held a protest demanding action against the family.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.