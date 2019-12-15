Watch: India’s Modi trips, falls in Kanpur

A video of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi falling while walking up some steps went viral on social media on Saturday.

He was in India’s Kanpur for the first meeting of the National Ganga Council.

PM #Modi falls down the stairs in at Atal ghat in U.P’s Kanpur.



He fell down on the stairs of #AtalGhat after he returned to the shore after taking a boat ride scheduled to inspect the cleanliness of the river #Ganga under the #NamamiGange Project. pic.twitter.com/UjvqVn6DYi — Sunil kumar (@TweetsOfSunil) December 14, 2019

Modi was walking up the stairs after returning to shore after a boat ride to inspect the cleanliness of the river. In the video he falls flat on his face as three members of his entourage rush to help him up.

