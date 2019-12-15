Sunday, December 15, 2019  | 17 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Watch: India’s Modi trips, falls in Kanpur

8 mins ago

A video of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi falling while walking up some steps went viral on social media on Saturday.

He was in India’s Kanpur for the first meeting of the National Ganga Council.

Modi was walking up the stairs after returning to shore after a boat ride to inspect the cleanliness of the river. In the video he falls flat on his face as three members of his entourage rush to help him up.

