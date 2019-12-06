Friday, December 6, 2019  | 8 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Watch: CBC, police and protesters clash in Karachi’s Clifton

58 mins ago
They were clearing a ground of encroachments

The Karachi police, officers of the Clifton Cantonment Board and protesters clashed in Clifton on Friday while the former were trying to clear encroachments from a ground. 

The police and CBC officers were clearing the area of encroachments, on the orders of the Supreme Court.

A major clash occurred between the two groups and the protesters threw rocks and sticks at the officers. The police then fired in the air and brought out batons to disperse the protesters.

The clash continued for two hours before it died down.

