Wednesday, December 4, 2019  | 6 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Watch: Blundering armed robbers stand no chance against Lahore cops

22 mins ago
CCTV cameras captured the entire chase

Two Lahore policemen chased down three armed robbers in Harbanspura and arrested them, weapons and all.

The robbers saw them and opened fire, then tried to steal a motorcycle and flee. But the motorcycle didn't start so after crab-walking a couple of feet they abandoned the motorcycle and took off on foot. The policemen gave chase and eventually arrested the thieves, one of whom lost his shoes in the process.

The chase was captured on CCTV cameras.

Police officials have announced that the cops will be given a prize.

