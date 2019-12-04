Watch: Blundering armed robbers stand no chance against Lahore cops

CCTV cameras captured the entire chase

The robbers saw them and opened fire, then tried to steal a motorcycle and flee. But the motorcycle didn't start so after crab-walking a couple of feet they abandoned the motorcycle and took off on foot. The policemen gave chase and eventually arrested the thieves, one of whom lost his shoes in the process.

Police officials have announced that the cops will be given a prize.