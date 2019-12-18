Wasn’t allowed to defend myself in high treason case: Musharraf

Terms the verdict against him 'suspicious'

Former military dictator Pervez Musharraf has broken his silence over the special court’s verdict against him, saying that he and his lawyers were not allowed to present a defence during hearings of the high treason case.

On Tuesday, Musharraf was handed death penalty by a special court hearing the high treason case against him. The court sentenced the former military dictator under Article 6 of the constitution.

In a statement recorded from his hospital bed, Musharraf said he was ready to record his statement to a special commission but his request was ignored.

Terming the verdict against him “suspicious”, the former military dictator said the “supremacy of law” was ignored during hearings of his case from its start till the end.

He said the case against him was actually based on “personal vendetta” and he was targeted by the people on high posts.

“I respect Pakistan's judiciary,” Musharraf said. “Chief Justice Khosa himself said that he believed in the supremacy of law and every individual is equal before the law and I also believe in that.”

The former military dictator, however, noted that the chief justice himself said that he had ensured a speedy trial in his case.

Quoting sources, a section of Pakistan’s media reported Tuesday night that Justice Khosa had ensured that the verdict in the high treason case against Musharraf was announced immediately.

However, the Supreme Court denied the reports Wednesday evening.

The former military dictator said he was thankful to the armed forces and the people of Pakistan for remembering his services for the country.

