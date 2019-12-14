Want an honest chief election commissioner: Rahbar Committee

The Rahbar Committee of opposition parties said on Friday it wanted the new chief election commissioner to be an honest individual.

The committee met on Friday to discuss appointment of the chief election commissioner and other members of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s Raja Pervez Ashraf and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Ahsan Iqbal briefed the attendees on their discussions with government functionaries.

Akram Durrani, the Rahbar Committee convener, told reporters that names of the CEC and other ECP members would be agreed upon at the same time.

“ECP’s repute was badly damaged in the last election,” Durrani said. “We want that honest, reputed individuals be appointed.”

Iqbal criticised the government for a delay in the process of appointments in the ECP. The government should have initiated the process three to six months ago, he said.

“The opposition leader woke the government up by writing a letter,” the PML-N leader said. “They made a mockery of the extension in the army chief’s tenure in the same way.”

Durrani further said the decision whether to cooperate with the government on the legislation regarding extension in army chief’s tenure would be made after the issuance of a detailed verdict by the Supreme Court.

