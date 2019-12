Everything great in life starts with a vision, Prime Minister Imran Khan told students at NUST on Monday afternoon.

He was at the Islamabad university alongside Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry and other officials for the launch of Pakistan’s science and technology park.

Here are some of the most interesting things he said at the event:

He made a joke about people thinking he doesn’t care about science. People say I’m not taking science and technology seriously because I’ve appointed Fawad Chaudhry as minister, quipped the PM. But a good captain knows who to play and at which level, he said, appreciating Chaudhry’s passion for a ministry no one ever cared about before

When you envision something, God gives you the strength to achieve it. All you need to achieve something is to picture it.

I remember the 60s when Pakistanis were very confident. When I first went to India, to play cricket, we were treated like we’re from a superior culture or country. There was a complex in India about Pakistan. The reason for this confidence and self belief was our merit-based bureaucracy, which was the best in Asia. As the merit system declined, slowly, we saw Pakistan begin to perform below its potential

Pakistan has been has left behind in literacy and educational quality

A human’s potential depends on their life’s vision and dreams. Whatever you picture in your mind is possible

Your vision and your dreams should be bigger than yourself. History doesn’t remember the rich, it remembers those who helped people with that money

Your vision can only be successful when your heart accepts it. Always follow your heart because your passion is in your heart

In the fight between talent and passion, passion will always win because it propels you

The key to success is to never have a plan b. You must make a decision not to go back, and chase your vision

When you compromise on your vision, the compromises never stop

Expect that you will fall as low as your highest dreams. Life is a cycle, never a straight line and you need to learn from the setbacks and hard times

Defeat cannot defeat you until you accept that defeat. You will learn, and grow from it

Keep challenging yourself. If you keep challenging yourself, you’ll keep going up

If I talk about my own life, when I stopped cricket, I didn’t have to do anything. I could have spent my life talking about cricket like these others and made millions. But then, my potential would have been capped.

He urged people to remember that Hazarat Muhammad (pbuh) is the world’s best role model

