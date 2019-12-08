Video emerges of man threatening Karachi cop for towing car

He had illegally parked on Khalid Bin Waleed Road

This time, the person filmed being rude was a man. He had parked his car on Khalid Bin Waleed Road and a traffic policeman had issued him a Rs500 challan and was towing his car when he became enraged.

The unidentified man had parked his car in a no parking zone. The video, filmed on Saturday, showed the man yelling at the official and threatening to call the DIG. He also said his brothers were DSPs in the police and repeatedly told the policeman not to act like a policeman when he was just a tow driver. When the policeman said he was indeed a cop, the man refused to believe him and kept yelling.

Follow SAMAA English on

Faceboo

k

,

Twitter,

and

Instagram

.