Vehari teacher suspended for beating student

A teacher in Vehari has been suspended for beating a second grader. The child’s father claimed that he lost his eyesight because of the beating.

The child was studying at the Government Primary School in 9/11 Wb.

A medical board has been formed to investigate the case and the initial inquiry report has been sent to the Multan commissioner. The report says that the child also got into a fight with his class fellows the same day. The board will investigate whether the child was injured by the teacher or his class fellows.

On Friday, the child’s family said that the teacher had beaten the child because he went to the washroom without informing her.

