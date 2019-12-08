Vegetable prices in Karachi are going up

Vegetables and flour, both household staples, are being sold at higher than usual rates in Karachi.

A kilo of flour is being sold at between Rs56 and Rs64, while higher quality potatoes are being sold for Rs40 per kilo instead of Rs22.

Onions being sold for between Rs80 and Rs100 as opposed to the official rate of Rs58 while tomatoes are being sold at Rs200 instead of Rs133.

Lemons being sold at Rs270 instead of Rs113.

Consumers aren’t pleased at these rates and have called upon the local government to enforce the official rates.

