Sunday, December 8, 2019  | 10 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Vegetable prices in Karachi are going up

1 hour ago
Vegetable prices in Karachi are going up

Photo: Online

Vegetables and flour, both household staples, are being sold at higher than usual rates in Karachi. 

A kilo of flour is being sold at between Rs56 and Rs64, while higher quality potatoes are being sold for Rs40 per kilo instead of Rs22.

Onions being sold for between Rs80 and Rs100 as opposed to the official rate of Rs58 while tomatoes are being sold at Rs200 instead of Rs133.

Lemons being sold at Rs270 instead of Rs113.

Consumers aren’t pleased at these rates and have called upon the local government to enforce the official rates.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Karachi Vegetable Prices
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
keywords, atta, wheat, flour, vegetable, vegetable prices
 
MOST READ
UK watchdog to pay £190m of Malik Riaz’s frozen assets...
UK watchdog to pay £190m of Malik Riaz’s frozen assets to Pakistan
Three passengers have heart attacks on PIA flight to Islamabad
Three passengers have heart attacks on PIA flight to Islamabad
Watch: General Bajwa flies in F-16
Watch: General Bajwa flies in F-16
Danish woman travels to Pakistan to marry her 'blacklisted love'
Danish woman travels to Pakistan to marry her ‘blacklisted love’
Karachi's Shaheed-e-Millat-Tariq Road Underpass is finally complete
Karachi’s Shaheed-e-Millat-Tariq Road Underpass is finally complete
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.