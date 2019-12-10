‘Vawda opposes letting Maryam Nawaz travel abroad, PM agrees’

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda voiced on Tuesday his opposition to the prospect of letting former first daughter Maryam Nawaz travel out of the country, sources within the government informed SAMAA TV.

Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former premier Nawaz Sharif, last week filed a petition in the Lahore High Court seeking removal of her name from the Exit Control List. She requested for permission to go out of the country for six weeks.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader said in her petition that ever since her mother’s death in July, her father had been unwell. She said she had been his primary caregiver. Nawaz is currently in London where he is receiving medical treatment.

Maryam is currently out on bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case filed against her by the National Accountability Bureau.

The matter of her departure abroad also came under discussion at a prolonged meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday, according to sources.

Vawda opposed letting the PML-N leader travel abroad. “Maryam Nawaz’s name should not be struck off the ECL,” he was quoted as telling the participants.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and several other members of the cabinet agreed with Vawda, the sources said.

“There are two absconding sons and TT mafia nephews present to attend to Mian sahib,” said Firdous Ashiq Awan, PM’s aide on Information, while briefing the media after the meeting in Islamabad.

“Nawaz Sharif’s reliance on only one relation is beyond comprehension,” she added.

Awan further said the government was ready to take the opposition along. However, she alleged there was a discrepancy in the opposition’s words and deeds.

The cabinet was also briefed by officials on increase in power and gas tariffs, flour hoarding and constitution of the Islamabad Local Government Commission among other affairs.

The prime minister directed there should be no interruption in supply of gas to domestic consumers, Awan told reporters.

He directed for improving facilities in federal government-run hospitals, she added.

