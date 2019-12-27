Using Lahore’s Ring Road costs more now

Taking the Ring Road in Lahore is going to cost more now as its toll tax has gone up.

The 62-kilometer Ring Road connects the Babu Sabu and Raiwind Road surrounding the city. When it was opened in 2012, the government was not charging any tax on it. From 2016, however, it started charging a tax on four-wheel vehicles.

The toll tax charged on cars has increased from Rs35 to Rs45.

The toll tax for buses has gone up from Rs180 to Rs230. Van charges have increased by Rs20, tax for loaded pick-ups have hiked from Rs210 to Rs270 and truck drivers have to pay Rs450 now.

“After two years, we have increased the toll for all types of vehicles for the year 2019-20,” said an official of the Lahore Ring Road Authority. “The new rates will remain applicable till December 21, 2021,” he added.

Many people have critiqued the hike, especially truck drivers. They say they don’t accept the new increase and even criticised the government over it.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.