Unregistered medicines worth millions seized from Islamabad pharma company

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan seized on Tuesday unregistered medicines worth millions from a private pharmaceutical company in Islamabad.

The federal drug inspectors of Lahore and Islamabad raided Adcock Pharmaceuticals, said a representative of the health ministry. “During the raid, stock of unregistered medicines worth millions was found,” he said.

As per the DRAP Act, the company has been sealed, he said.

The authority is investigating the incident further.

“We are working on making the country free from all kinds of unregistered and substandard medicines,” said Special Assistant for Health Dr Zafar Mirza.

He assured that proper investigations will take place and those at fault will be punished. “The government is looking forward to the provision of standard medicines,” Mirza said.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.