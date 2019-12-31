Tuesday, December 31, 2019  | 4 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Unregistered medicines worth millions seized from Islamabad pharma company

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 31, 2019 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Unregistered medicines worth millions seized from Islamabad pharma company

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan seized on Tuesday unregistered medicines worth millions from a private pharmaceutical company in Islamabad.

The federal drug inspectors of Lahore and Islamabad raided Adcock Pharmaceuticals, said a representative of the health ministry. “During the raid, stock of unregistered medicines worth millions was found,” he said.

As per the DRAP Act, the company has been sealed, he said.

The authority is investigating the incident further.

“We are working on making the country free from all kinds of unregistered and substandard medicines,” said Special Assistant for Health Dr Zafar Mirza.

He assured that proper investigations will take place and those at fault will be punished. “The government is looking forward to the provision of standard medicines,” Mirza said.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Islamabad, Adcock Pharmaceuticals, DRAP, drugs, medicines
 
MOST READ
Rice in crime: Karachi robbers use biryani to enter house
Rice in crime: Karachi robbers use biryani to enter house
This six-year-old Lahore child is raising a lion cub
This six-year-old Lahore child is raising a lion cub
Karachi’s most expensive road is damaged again
Karachi’s most expensive road is damaged again
Darkest day across Asia: 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse wows...
Darkest day across Asia: ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse wows Pakistan
Benazir Bhutto's last moments, as told by her closest friend
Benazir Bhutto’s last moments, as told by her closest friend
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.