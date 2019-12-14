Saturday, December 14, 2019  | 16 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Unknown miscreants defile MQM martyrs’ monument in Karachi

37 mins ago
Unknown miscreants defile MQM martyrs' monument in Karachi

Unknown miscreants damaged on Saturday Muttahida Qaumi Movement martyrs’ monument in Karachi.

The monument is situated in Jinnah Ground in the city’s Azizabad area. Unknown individuals attempted to demolish it.

The Rabita Committee of MQM-Pakistan strongly condemned the incident and demanded action against the ones responsible for it.

Millions of people had their sentiments associated with the memorial, it said. The committee announced it would restore the monument.

Pak Sarzameen Party chief Mustafa Kamal also denounced defiling of the monument.

He demanded immediate arrest of culprits and a transparent probe into the matter.

