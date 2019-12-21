UN conference unanimously adopts Pakistan-sponsored resolution on combating corruption

A Pakistan-sponsored resolution on strengthening the role of parliaments in preventing and combating corruption has been adopted unanimously at a UN conference in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office on Saturday, this is a “manifestation of the trust reposed by the international community in Pakistan’s leading role in the fight against corruption.”



So what is the resolution?

It calls upon countries to enhance exchanges among parliamentary institutions to promote good practices to strengthen the role of parliaments in their respective countries in enacting legislation and ensuring effective oversight

Several developing and developed countries co-sponsored the resolution, including Azerbaijan, Brazil, Canada, China, Indonesia, Morocco, Nigeria, Peru, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore and Switzerland.

