Tuesday, December 3, 2019  | 5 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

UK watchdog to pay £190m of Malik Riaz’s frozen assets to Pakistan

6 mins ago
UK watchdog to pay £190m of Malik Riaz’s frozen assets to Pakistan

The UK’s National Crime Agency has agreed to a settlement of £190 million or Rs38 billion with Malik Riaz Hussain’s family. This money will be returned to the Pakistani government, the UK’s crime watchdog said in a press release on Tuesday.

The real estate tycoon and one of the biggest private sector employers in Pakistan, Malik Riaz was facing an investigation into his assets in the UK.

The assets under discussion also include a UK property, located at 1 Hyde Park Place, London, W2 2LH, and valued at approximately £50 million and all of the funds (cash) in the frozen accounts of the family.

“The assets will be returned to the State of Pakistan,” the NCA said referring to the settlement amount.

Sharing details of the investigation, the NCA, which is the UK’s equivalent of Pakistan’s FIA, said eight account freezing orders were secured in August 2019 at Westminster Magistrates’ Court. This was in connection with funds worth £120 million.

The NCA presser said another £20 million worth of assets were frozen in December 2018, which were linked to the same investigation for. All of the account freezing orders relate to money held in UK bank accounts, it added.

 
Malik Riaz UK
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Student solidarity March, Karachi, Pakistan, PSF, University, Education, Student Union
 
MOST READ
'Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief'
‘Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief’
General Bajwa's tenure as army chief extended for six months
General Bajwa’s tenure as army chief extended for six months
Woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop booked in FIR
Woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop booked in FIR
Three passengers have heart attacks on PIA flight to Islamabad
Three passengers have heart attacks on PIA flight to Islamabad
SC suspends notification extending Army chief's tenure
SC suspends notification extending Army chief’s tenure
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.