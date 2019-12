Two suspected terrorists were arrested by the CTD in Punjab’s Muzaffargarh late Tuesday.

They were members of a banned terrorist organisation, according to the department.

The CTD spokesperson said they were planning on targeting important locations.

They were caught near the Alipur Bypass and both had weapons, three hand grenades and cash.

They have been identified as Akhtar Alam and Hussain Ahmed.

Both are currently in CTD custody and are being interrogated.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.