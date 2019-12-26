Two suspects involved in killing policemen arrested in Swat: official
Shahab-ud-Din - Posted: Dec 26, 2019 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Deceased policemen had been deployed to protect an anti-polio teamThe Counter-Terrorism Department arrested on Thursday two suspected terrorists in Swat for their involvement in the killing of two policemen in Lower Dir, officials said.Constables Farmanullah and Mukarram Khan, who were deployed on the security of an anti-polio team, were killed in a targeted attack in Lower Dir's Markhnai village on December 18."They both are hardcore terrorists and target killers," CTD DIG Tahir Ayub said of the arrested suspects. According to the official, they belong to a banned outfit.DIG Ayub said CTD personnel had also apprehended two facilitators of the suspects.