Two policemen shot dead in Lower Dir

Two policemen were killed after unidentified men attacked them in Lower Dir’s Markhnai village Wednesday morning.

The policemen, who were posted at the Lal Qila police station, were travelling on a motorcycle when they stopped their vehicle on the bridge near the village. The attackers then opened fire at them and they died on the spot, according to the police. The suspects managed to escape.

Constable Farmanullah, and Mukarram Khan, a member of the special police force, were appointed to provide security to a polio team and were on their way to meet the team when they were attacked.

The police have cordoned off the area and are conducting raids to arrest the suspects. They say no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The bodies have been shifted to DHQ Hospital Timergara.

Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan had inaugurated the anti-polio drive in Lower Dir on December 16. He administered the vaccines to a four-year-old child.

Seventy polio teams were formed with the aim to administer anti-polio drops to 307,254 children during the drive.

