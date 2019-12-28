Saturday, December 28, 2019  | 1 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Two Pakistanis among seven killed in Turkey boat capsizing incident

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 28, 2019 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
Two Pakistanis among seven killed in Turkey boat capsizing incident

Photo: AFP

Two Pakistanis, among seven migrants, died when a boat capsized in Lake Van of Turkey’s Bitlis province, said Pakistan’s Foreign Office on Friday.

“A total of 71 individuals of various nationalities were present on the boat when it capsized, including 25 from Pakistan,” reads the press statement issued by the FO. “Unfortunately, two Pakistani nationals lost their lives.”

It said that missions in Turkey are in touch with the local authorities to ascertain the identity of the deceased individuals. “The families of the deceased will be notified upon confirmation of their identities and all possible assistance will be extended to the bereaved families for repatriation of the remains of their loved ones,” it added.

According to the Foreign Office statement, 23 other Pakistani nationals were present on the boat. They have been rescued and are with the Turkish authorities. Those in need of medical attention are being treated in local hospitals.

For further information and facilitation, the officers of the Embassy at Ankara and Consulate General in Istanbul can be contacted:

1. Umer Siddique, Counsellor
Embassy of Pakistan, Ankara
Contact No. 00905355138499

2. Amir Berlas, Protocol Assistant,
Consulate General of Pakistan, Istanbul
Contact No. 00905325683413

The lake is near the border with Iran, from where migrants regularly cross into Turkey, heading west toward Europe. It was not clear why the migrants were on the boat in Lake Van, which is completely within Turkey’s borders.

Turkey hosts more than four million refugees, including some 3.6 million Syrians who fled the conflict raging in their country since 2011. 

The flow of refugees crossing to Europe from Turkey has dropped since an agreement concluded in 2016 between Ankara and the EU.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
boat Turkey
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Turkey, Foreign Office, boat
 
MOST READ
Pakistan’s first eclipse in 20 years is on Thursday
Pakistan’s first eclipse in 20 years is on Thursday
This six-year-old Lahore child is raising a lion cub
This six-year-old Lahore child is raising a lion cub
Darkest day across Asia: 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse wows...
Darkest day across Asia: ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse wows Pakistan
Benazir Bhutto's last moments, as told by her closest friend
Benazir Bhutto’s last moments, as told by her closest friend
Scholar Junaid Hafeez sentenced to death on blasphemy charges
Scholar Junaid Hafeez sentenced to death on blasphemy charges
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.