Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred after Indian ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in Dewa Sector, the ISPR confirmed Thursday.

The military’s media wing gave the update in a tweet.

It said that the Pakistan Army killed three Indian soldiers, including a subedar, in Haji Pir Sector in the last 36 hours in response to Indian ceasefire violations.

The deceased Pakistan Army soldiers were Naib Subedar Kandero and Sepoy Ehsan.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.