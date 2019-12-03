Two men shot dead in separate North Waziristan incidents

Two men were shot dead in what the police called targeted killings in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district Tuesday.

The first incident took place in Mir Ali bazar when unidentified assailants opened fire on a man, police officials said.

The deceased, Mohammad Khan, was a government contractor and hailed from the Madi Khel tribe.

An eyewitness told SAMAA TV the attackers had their faces covered with cloth.

In the second incident, armed assailants gunned down a man named Gulrabib in Khudi village near Mir Ali tehsil, according to the law enforcers.

The attackers managed a clean getaway in both the incidents.

Police have registered cases and have been on a hunt for suspects.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.