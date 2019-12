At least two people have been killed in a building collapse in Karachi’s Nazimabad.

A section of an under construction building collapsed Thursday afternoon. According to reports, at least two labourers were killed.

The building is located near Chawala Market. The labourers were digging in the basement.

The bodies have been retrieved from under the rubble and taken to a hospital.

