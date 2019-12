Two Karachi policemen were shot by thieves in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

The thieves were on a motorcycle and robbing people in the area. When they saw the two on duty policemen, they opened fire. The cops were injured in the attack and were rushed to a hospital. They are now out of danger.

East SSP Tanveer Alam Odho says the suspects were looting people around Jail Chowrangi. The two policemen were posted at the Aziz Bhatti police station.

The search for the suspects has begun.

