The water supply to District Korangi and some areas of District East will remain suspended on December 4 from 8am to 8pm.

The areas include Korangi, Landhi, Shah Faisal Colony, Qayyumabad, Akhtar Colony, Kashmir Colony, Quaidabad, Zafarabad and Defense Housing Society.

A KWSB handout siad that the K-Electric is going to carry out maintenance work at its feeders installed at the Pipri pumping station.

It advised residents to store water to avoid avoid any inconvenience.

