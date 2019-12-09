Two girls killed for ‘honour’ in Sadiqabad

Two girls were killed in the name of honour in Sadiqabad’s Bhong. The suspects have been arrested by the police and were presented in court Monday morning.

The 14-year-old victim was shot by her brother while her 16-year-old sister was shot by her uncle.

Both girls were killed over suspicion, according to the police. “As soon as the incident took place, the DSP and SHO of the district were informed to conduct immediate investigations,” said a police officer.

The police have arrested two suspects identified as Habib and Nasrullah and a case has been registered against them at the Bhong police station.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.