Tuesday, December 31, 2019  | 4 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Tribunal revokes Balochistan Assembly membership of two BAP leaders

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 31, 2019 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Tribunal revokes Balochistan Assembly membership of two BAP leaders

An election tribunal nullified on Tuesday the notification of two Balochistan Awami Party candidates’ victory and ordered repolling in their constituencies.

The tribunal revoked the provincial assembly membership of Abdur Rehman Khetran and Mohammad Akbar Askani from PB-8 Barkhan and PB-48 Kech, respectively.

The verdict was announced on petitions filed against their election to the assembly.

National Party’s Abdul Karim Khetran had challenged the election results in PB-8 Barkhan. He had accused Rehman of rigging the polls through postal ballots.

In PB-48 Kech, Asghar Rind had requested verification of fingerprints on ballot papers through the National Database and Registration Authority.

More than 5,000 votes polled in favour of Askani could not be verified by NADRA.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
BAP
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Balochistan Assembly, Balochistan Awami Party, BAP, membership, repolling, membership, election tribunal, PB-8 Barkhan, PB-48 Kech
 
MOST READ
Rice in crime: Karachi robbers use biryani to enter house
Rice in crime: Karachi robbers use biryani to enter house
Karachi’s most expensive road is damaged again
Karachi’s most expensive road is damaged again
Darkest day across Asia: 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse wows...
Darkest day across Asia: ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse wows Pakistan
Benazir Bhutto's last moments, as told by her closest friend
Benazir Bhutto’s last moments, as told by her closest friend
Building collapses in Karachi’s Timber Market
Building collapses in Karachi’s Timber Market
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.