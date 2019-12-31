Tribunal revokes Balochistan Assembly membership of two BAP leaders

An election tribunal nullified on Tuesday the notification of two Balochistan Awami Party candidates’ victory and ordered repolling in their constituencies.

The tribunal revoked the provincial assembly membership of Abdur Rehman Khetran and Mohammad Akbar Askani from PB-8 Barkhan and PB-48 Kech, respectively.

The verdict was announced on petitions filed against their election to the assembly.

National Party’s Abdul Karim Khetran had challenged the election results in PB-8 Barkhan. He had accused Rehman of rigging the polls through postal ballots.

In PB-48 Kech, Asghar Rind had requested verification of fingerprints on ballot papers through the National Database and Registration Authority.

More than 5,000 votes polled in favour of Askani could not be verified by NADRA.

