Prime Minister Imran Khan will distribute Sehat Insaf Cards to transgender persons today (Monday) in a ceremony at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad.

Earlier this year in May, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had distributed health cards to them in an attempt to address their health problems.

Through these cards, transgender persons will get free-of-charge medical coverage.

Health cards to transgender persons will also be distributed in other cities.

