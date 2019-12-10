Train to take people from Lahore to Wagah for Rs30

The shuttle train service between Lahore and Wagah Railway Station will take Lahoris to Wagah for Rs30. It has been restarted after 22 years.

The train, named ‘Rail Car’, can carry more than 200 passengers, according to Railways Divisional Superintendent Amir Nisar Chaudhry.

Two passenger trains and a break van have been added to the train and its engine has been renovated.

Rail Car will leave Lahore thrice a day stopping at the Moghalpura, Harbanspura, and Jallo Park stations.

People will be able to cover a distance of 23 kilometres to Wagah in an hour.

“The train will travel from Wagah to Jallo Park for recreational purposes,” Nisar said. “The stations are being reconstructed and will be restored soon.”

The train will benefit those people who travel to and from Lahore every day, Nisar added.

The train was shut down in 1997 because of operational and security reasons.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

