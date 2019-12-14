Saturday, December 14, 2019  | 16 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Tragic, unbelievable, shocking: Chief justice on Lahore hospital attack

48 mins ago
The lawyers’ attack on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology in Lahore was tragic, unbelievable and shocking, said Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa.

Whatever happened shouldn’t have happened, he said, adding that he can’t comment on it because the matter is pending before the Lahore High Court.

“We hope and pray that all concerned will uphold the values attached to their professions,” he remarked while speaking during a ceremony in Islamabad on Saturday. We have keep intact the nobility of professions such as medicine and law. “I hope better sense will prevail.”

On the success of the model courts, he shared that when he took charge he had a short period to do something and change the system. “I decided that I won’t go down without a fight, and not let this opportunity go to waste,” he added. “The Baloch blood in me kept forcing me to do something for the country.”

When we were looking at the problems, we identified some places because of which the justice system was being delayed. We realised that the system of the trials courts had become non-function and some people were thinking about bringing a different system altogether.

The system of rollover doesn’t work and it isn’t effective. The courts record statements of a witness in one case and then hear another case. This just keeps delaying the justice system, the top judge said. We want the courts to finish hearing one case in one day. “If you go to a UK court, then there your case will be taken up after 1.5 years, but it will give you the satisfaction that the court will announce the verdict on your case the same day,” he said.

The police and state should take ownership of the state cases rather than placing the burden of the proof on poor people. The police have been presenting witnesses in certain cases being heard by the model courts, he remarked.

“We have tried to fine-tune every element which led to cases being delayed.”

This is a good initiative and people should appreciate it, but people in Pakistan have no problem with giving their negative opinions openly. “Such criticism is upsetting but it has never broken our spirits.”

