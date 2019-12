A trader was found dead inside his car in Lahore’s Manawan Monday morning.

He was 40 years old. The police said that he died by suicide.

The body has been shifted to a hospital. The hospital staff said that the body will be returned to the family after the completion of the post-mortem examination.

According to the police, the man’s older brother had died by suicide two years ago.

