Top true crime stories of 2019

9 mins ago
As we expected in the SAMAA Digital newsroom, you, our reader, like most Pakistanis, were drawn to crime stories in 2019.

You cared about attacks taking place within our borders in the shape of bomb blasts or terrorist incidents.

You worried about petty crime, robberies, murders, accidental deaths, disasters, crimes of passion and human rights violations. We are happy to report that you care deeply about human rights violations especially when they are against domestic workers and children.

To our surprise, you are fatigued with stories of crimes against high-profile people.

Here are our most intriguing crime stories you liked:

  • A man was injured after his mobile phone exploded in Lahore on March 29. Forty-year-old Harris put his phone on charge at night and then kept it under his pillow. He was sleeping when the phone exploded. To read more, click here.
  • The sighting of a mysterious creature at Karachi’s Shershah flea market in July sparked fear in many traders working there. To know the entire story, click here.
  • In August, a video of a woman assaulting a salesgirl in a Lahore shopping mall went viral. The people at the mall tried to rescue the girl but the woman, identified as Sadaf, kept dragging the saleswoman with her hair. To know what happened with the woman, read the story here.
  • PML-N activist Zafar Supari, a man known for wearing gold in Rawalpindi, was arrested by RA Bazar police on July 26. Read here to know why the ‘gold boy’ was taken into custody.
  • A 16-year-old was killed in Lahore by two men on July 30. One of the suspects told the police that he choked the boy to death and with the help of his accomplice and threw his body into a canal. He said that his friend had challenged him to kill the boy and said that he would buy chicken karahi for dinner if he succeeds. Click here to know more details.
  • On January 28, two people – a woman and her daughter – were arrested over their alleged involvement in the murder of a 16-year-old domestic worker in Lahore. Read the story here.
  • A Lahore court sentenced a man to 11 months in prison for getting married for the second time without the permission of his first wife. A fine of Rs250,000 has been imposed on him too. To know what Pakistan’s law says about second marriage, click here.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
