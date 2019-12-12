Today’s outlook: Young doctors boycotts OPDs, lawyers protest

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Thursday).

After the attack on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology by lawyers on Wednesday, the Young Doctors Association has announced a boycott of all OPDs today. Doctors in Sindh will observe a Black Day in solidarity

The Pakistan Lawyers Association will go on a strike today

To maintain the law and order situation in Lahore, the government has approved the deployment of Rangers in the city. The Interior Ministry sent a letter to the Rangers chief

A five-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed, will hear recommendations by the implementation committee of the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dam

PPP leader Khursheed Shah will be presented for a hearing today before an accountability court. He has been charged in an assets beyond means case

The Islamabad High Court granted on Wednesday bail to former president Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds against a surety of Rs10 million. He will be released today

An accountability court in Lahore approved on Wednesday a petition filed by the National Accountability Bureau seeking the freezing of assets of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif and his family.

