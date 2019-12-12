Thursday, December 12, 2019  | 14 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Today’s outlook: Young doctors boycotts OPDs, lawyers protest

2 mins ago
Today's outlook: Young doctors boycotts OPDs, lawyers protest

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Thursday).

  • After the attack on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology by lawyers on Wednesday, the Young Doctors Association has announced a boycott of all OPDs today. Doctors in Sindh will observe a Black Day in solidarity
  • The Pakistan Lawyers Association will go on a strike today
  • To maintain the law and order situation in Lahore, the government has approved the deployment of Rangers in the city. The Interior Ministry sent a letter to the Rangers chief
  • A five-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed, will hear recommendations by the implementation committee of the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dam
  • PPP leader Khursheed Shah will be presented for a hearing today before an accountability court. He has been charged in an assets beyond means case
  • The Islamabad High Court granted on Wednesday bail to former president Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds against a surety of Rs10 million. He will be released today
  • ICYMI: An accountability court in Lahore approved on Wednesday a petition filed by the National Accountability Bureau seeking the freezing of assets of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif and his family. Click here to read the entire story.

