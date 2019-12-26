Thursday, December 26, 2019  | 28 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Today’s outlook: Saudi FM arriving in Islamabad, solar eclipse starts

2 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Saudi FM arriving in Islamabad, solar eclipse starts

Photo: AFP

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Monday):

  • Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud will reach Islamabad today to hold talks with the Pakistani leadership. This will be his maiden visit to the country.
  • Pakistan is set to witness the first solar eclipse today for the first time in 20 years. The eclipse will begin at 7:30am and will become a total eclipse at 8:37am. People are advised not to look directly at the sun with naked eyes as it might lead to blindness or eye damage.
  • The Lahore High Court will hear Maryam Nawaz’s plea regarding her passport and removal of her name from the Exit Control List.
  • Karachi residents returned empty handed from CNG stations today morning. The Sui Southern Gas Company says CNG stations will resume supply from 8pm.
  • The anti-citizenship bill protests in India have continued to flare. The protesters are calling for the revocation of law which critics say is aimed to damage the permanent settlements of Muslims.
  • ICYMI: Minister for State and Frontier Regions and Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi has said neither he nor Prime Minister Imran Khan interfered in the legal proceedings of PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah’s case. Click here to read the story.

maryam nawaz solar eclipse
 
