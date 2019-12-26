Today’s outlook: Saudi FM arriving in Islamabad, solar eclipse starts

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Monday):

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud will reach Islamabad today to hold talks with the Pakistani leadership. This will be his maiden visit to the country.

Pakistan is set to witness the first solar eclipse today for the first time in 20 years. The eclipse will begin at 7:30am and will become a total eclipse at 8:37am. People are advised not to look directly at the sun with naked eyes as it might lead to blindness or eye damage.

The Lahore High Court will hear Maryam Nawaz’s plea regarding her passport and removal of her name from the Exit Control List.

Karachi residents returned empty handed from CNG stations today morning. The Sui Southern Gas Company says CNG stations will resume supply from 8pm.

The anti-citizenship bill protests in India have continued to flare. The protesters are calling for the revocation of law which critics say is aimed to damage the permanent settlements of Muslims.

ICYMI: Minister for State and Frontier Regions and Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi has said neither he nor Prime Minister Imran Khan interfered in the legal proceedings of PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah’s case. Click here to read the story.

