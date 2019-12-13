Today’s outlook: Punjab lawyers announce strike, Pak-Sri Lanka resume Test

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday).

The Punjab Bar Council has announced another strike today. They have demanded the arrested lawyers be released and a case be registered against doctors.

The opposition parties of Balochistan will stage protests against the government today.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari has been granted bail after five months. He is expected to arrive in Karachi today. He will be treated at Ziauddin Hospital.

The government has increased the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) pension from Rs5,220 to Rs8,500.

The second day of the Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Stadium was left midway because of rain. Sri Lanka scored 263 runs with six wickets down. The match will resume today.

ICYMI: A student died after being injured in a clash between two student groups at the International Islamic University in Islamabad, the city’s deputy commissioner confirmed Thursday. Click here to read the entire story.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

