Sunday, December 8, 2019  | 10 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: PML-N protests, Sri Lankan team arrives in Pakistan

2 hours ago
Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Sunday).

  • PML-N will stage protests across the country against increased prices of electricity and record breaking price hikes in other commodities.
  • The JUI-F will hold protests today in Peshawar. The demonstration will be led by leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman.
  • The Sri Lankan cricket team will reach Pakistan today. The team is expected to play two Test matches against Pakistan.
  • PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court seeking removal of her name from the Exit Control List. She says that she has been regularly coming to court for the past one and a half years and has appealed to be allowed to visit her father in London for six weeks. Maryam is being investigated in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case and is currently out on bail.
  • ICYMI: An anti-terrorism court of Lahore has set a date of December 11 to indict Hafiz Saeed, the chief of the outlawed Jamaat-ud-Dawa, in the illegal funding case against him and others. Click here to read the entire story.

