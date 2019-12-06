Today’s outlook: PML-N meets in London, PSL 5 draft begins

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday).

A Lahore sessions court will hear singer Meesha Shafi’s Rs2 billion defamation suit against Ali Zafar, a singer she has accused of harassment.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has called a meeting on polio and public safety commission today. The Sindh chief secretary and police chief were also summoned for the meeting but both are in Islamabad because the prime minister summoned them.

Shehbaz Sharif has called senior PML-N leaders to London for a party meeting. The meeting will be held today. They are expected to discuss the freezing of his family assets.

The PSL 5 draft starts today. Players will be drafted into one of the six PSL teams—the Lahore Qalandars, Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans, Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi.

The acting chief election commissioner will take oath today as the government and opposition still haven’t finalized who will take charge now that Sardar Raza Khan has retired.

The National Assembly will meet for a session today.

ICYMI: Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Digital Pakistan campaign on Thursday. The campaign is starting e-governance in the country, through which the government hopes to eliminate corruption. To read about the launch, click here.

